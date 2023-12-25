MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand man is having to spend his Christmas in the hospital.

Rodgerick Smith collapsed the morning of Dec. 13. He says because of a fundraiser, his kids were able to have a merry Christmas.

After collapsing, Smith was diagnosed with four brain aneurysms, with three of them bleeding.

“I’m stuck,” he said. “I’m just basically living off luck right now. What happens, happens, per se.”

Smith is a father of two and a former employee at Gordon Biersch Brewery in The Market Common. His recent health issues have caused him to lose his job.

“We had taken our daughter to the bus stop, you know, normally around 6, 6:15,” he said. “I came back in and laid back down, and we got up to take the dog out, and I never made it to take the dog out.”

Smith said when he hit the floor, he felt a sharp pain from behind his head, down his spine and both arms into his fingers.

He said since being in the hospital, the three aneurysms that were bleeding are now coiled up.

“What’s really got me in danger now is the one that they can’t reach,” Smith said. “Other than to open up my skull, which will require me going to [Medical University of South Carolina] and my job doesn’t offer the best medical insurance. I don’t have any insurance if it was up to my job.”

Smith said he’s been reaching out to his job for medical leave or paid time off, but he hasn’t heard back.

“And mind you, I got kids to take care of, rent to pay, car notes, car insurance, it’s just a struggle,” he said.

The doctors still don’t know what caused the aneurysms, but Smith’s hooked up to machines so they can run tests.

“I can’t even spend Christmas with my kids now,” Smith said. “I’m going to be in here for Christmas and New Years because they can’t let me leave under these conditions.”

Smith said because of the GoFundMe that someone set up, his kids still had a Christmas.

“I think there’s like $570 raised so far. But without that, my kids wouldn’t have gotten a single item because every cent we make, it goes to the bills,” he said. “We don’t have any extra income or anything like that.”

Smith said since his incident, neither his supervisor nor manager have reached out. He said his wife and kids are his only motivation to make it out of the hospital.

“I’m just basically surviving off hopes,” he said. “If that clamp — what they did is going to hold for now, and get me through later on.”

News13 has reached out to Gordon Biersch for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

To donate to Smith’s GoFundMe, click here.