MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new sport is being added to the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues this fall, and spots are already filling up.

Since 2001, the Miracle Leagues is dedicated to providing those with disabilities life-changing opportunities by participating in sports.

In a few short weeks, a practice field will be filled with people of all ages during the first cheer practice of the season.

“You aren’t looked at for your disability,” said Maggie Smith, a Grand Strand Miracle League participant. “You’re looked at as a person and who you are.”

Starting with only baseball, the Grand Strand Miracle League expanded over the years to include soccer, golf and now cheer.

Starting this fall, the cheer team will learn cheers and dances adapted for all abilities. They will cheer at four baseball games during the fall season.

“I’m really excited overall because it’s so much fun here. There’s no bad days,” said Stephanie Piechota, a cheer coach for the league. “It’s just pure joy when you come out here. And I think cheerleading is such a positive sport and anyways, so, just to put more positivity in their lives is just a great thing to do.”

The field used for sports has a rubberized surface that is perfect for wheelchairs and walkers, making it the perfect place for everyone to participate.

A family who has been involved in the league since 2017 spoke about how appreciative they are for this program.

“It’s hard to get them included in like the ‘rec center teams’ or what have you, so this is an opportunity for us to meet other parents who are in the same boat as us,” said Joi, Bob and Charley Smith.

The executive director of Grand Strand Miracle Leagues, Stephanie Warren, said the cheer team is open to ages five-and-up and is free to join. Each cheer member will receive a t-shirt and pom-poms.

Whether you want to participate or simply want to volunteer, there are many ways to get involved.

“Buddies are wonderful and all of our players are paired up for every game,” Warren said. “And then for other sports we have volunteers that come out. We also have volunteer coaches who help to support the programs and all of that is on our website.”

Registration is now open and cheer practice beings on Aug. 8.