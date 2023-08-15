MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s weather team told you that Tuesday was the first time our entire viewing area is under an excessive heat warning in more than a decade.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it is running a high volume of dehydration and heat exposure-related calls.

Kelly Burton, with Black Dog Running Company, said sales are up when it comes to hydration vests, water bottles, moisture wicking gear and electrolyte tablets.

But even with all the tools, running and walking in this heat can still be dangerous.

Outdoor activity in extreme heat can lead to one of four heat-related illnesses.

Heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said signs of heat illness are cramps, rashes, excessive sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate and increased respiration.

Sometimes, finding a cool place to hydrate and relax can solve the problem, but if you stop sweating completely and have a very high temperature, seek medical care.

Burton said if you plan on running in the temperatures we’ve been seeing to try and go earlier or later in the day when the sun isn’t as strong. She also said to stay strapped with water or sports drinks on your run and to not stress about your pace and replenish your sodium levels afterwards.

Her team is also reminding runners that it’s ok to let weather change your training routine.

“We had some people today who went to the gym and lot of runners hate the ‘dreadmill’ as they call it. Go row, go use the stair stepper or elliptical,” Burton said. “Just get your workout in, don’t — pun intended, don’t sweat it too much. The weather is going to break in a few days so it’s ok to do some alternatives or, you know, take a rest day.”

If you are outside, stay hydrated and look for signs of heat related illnesses.