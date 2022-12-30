MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average.

As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online statistics from AAA. The average a year ago was $3.02.

The national average on Friday was $3.18.

AAA last week predicted a continued decline in prices.

“Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” AAA said. “As demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next year.”

AAA also said that oil demand may continue to rise despite concerns that a recession or slowdown could occur next year, but if economic growth falters, then the demand for crude would likely drop along with prices.

Meanwhile, prices have jumped 12 cents on average in South Carolina during the past week, going from $2.79 to $2.91, a 4.3% increase.

The Myrtle Beach area was slightly higher than the state average on Friday, at $2.98; that’s up from $2.70 a week ago — an increase of more than 10% — but still less than a month ago when the area’s average price was $3.03, according to AAA.

Prices are even higher in the Florence area, which averaged $2.99 a gallon on Friday, up 16 cents to $2.83 from a week ago, but down 13 cents from $3.12 from a month ago, according to AAA.

Here are the average prices from AAA as of Friday for counties in the News13 viewing area:

SOUTH CAROLINA — $2.91

Darlington — $2.95

— $2.95 Dillon — $2.93

— $2.93 Florence — $3.00

— $3.00 Georgetown — $3.00

— $3.00 Horry County — $2.98

— $2.98 Marion — $2.94

— $2.94 Marlboro – $2.92

NORTH CAROLINA — $3.00

Robeson — $2.96

— $2.96 Scotland — $2.99