MYRTLE BEACH S.C. — The LGBTQ advocacy group Grand Strand Pride on Tuesday publicly thanked Myrtle Beach City Council for declaring June as Pride month in the city.

Terry Livingston of Grand Strand Pride talked to city council members about Thursday’s upcoming Pride event and Horry County Council’s recent decision to rescind its vote on a similar designation.

“It seems our leadership at the county level, is not interested in building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance,” Livingston said. “Grand Strand Pride’s tag line for PRIDE is People Respecting, Inclusion Diversity, and Equality. I am very happy to report this tag line accurately and fairly describes the leadership at the vity of Myrtle Beach.”

Grand Strand Pride will be hosting an annual event from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach.