MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $1.35 billion jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, which takes place at 11 p.,m.

It’s the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

Holly Armstrong of the South Carolina Education Lottery official said the last big winner in Myrtle Beach came in July 2021 when someone $3 million.

Whenever someone wins the jackpot, that ticketholder won’t be the only winner, Armstrong said. A maximum $50,000 bonus will go to the retailer that sells the winning ticket.

Plus, a portion of the money from the Mega Millions lottery in South Carolina goes to support education, Armstrong said. The odds of winning Friday night’s drawing are 1 in $303 million, but many are willing to test their luck for a chance at life-changing money.

Some Grand Strand residents talked to News13 about what they would do if they were to strike it rich by winning the lottery jackpot.

One person said she has two grandchildren, and she would share the money with them, help her daughter and make sure to spread some of the wealth to the poor.

Another person said they would retire at age 41 and another person said they would make sure their family is set for life. A fourth person also said they would retire.