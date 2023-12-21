MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizers of the annual Grand Strand Community Christmas Dinner expected to provide more than 14,000 free holiday meals this year.

The long-standing event began with one person in a small church cafeteria and has morphed into a 35-year tradition with more roughly 300 volunteers.

‘It started with a good thought,” volunteer Cindra Marshall said. “It started with a wonderful heart.”

That “heart” was Janice Ash Siliano, who took it upon herself to provide free Christmas meals after Hurricane Hugo devasted the Grand Strand in September 1989.

“She would call her friends and say ‘can you make another turkey’ or ‘can you through in potatoes.’ And when all was said and done, the very first Community Christmas Dinner was held,” Marshall said.

The dinner is a 100% volunteer charity.

“This is a chef-prepared — Mike Arakas with Crabby Mike’s — he oversees his chefs, and it’s an amazing meal,” Marshall said.

During the week of Christmas, volunteers are busy cooking 20,000 pounds of halved chickens, 4,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, green beans and corn, and 14,000 servings of dessert. Three years ago, the organizers switched from turkey to chicken.

“We switched] from turkeys to chicken back in 2020 because there was shortages with turkeys, and then the pricing had gotten so high, and it’s still high right now,” Arakas said. “Our budget is almost $80,000 with this event.”

Arakas said he has been involved for the past 21 years. About 13 years ago, he said his staff jumped on board wanting to help during the season of giving.

“I feel like everybody needs to give back to their community,” Arakas said. “Especially if you have been blessed like I have been.”

While there are various pickup locations and delivery options, Marshall said everyone is welcome to come out and dine together on Christmas Day, the first time that’s been an option since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two locations: Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach. Both will offer meals from noon until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Marshall said it’s a joyful time for everyone to come together and show the true spirit of Christmas.

“You know, the world is a really shaky, odd time,” Marshall said.” A lot of people are distressed with what’s going on in the world, but this is a time you can forget about everything and go back to loving your neighbor as yourself.”

Anyone who wants to place an order for pickup or delivery can do so through Thursday by calling 843-781-1326.

The delivery and pickup locations include Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet; St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach; Fair Bluff Baptist Church in Fair Bluff, North Carolina; Nichols Town Hall in Nichols; Crossway Church in Loris; Mt. Tabor Manna Cafe in Tabor City; Harvest Church in Green Sea; and Trinity Global Methodist Church in Andrews.