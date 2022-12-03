MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year.

A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area.

After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, the creator of Santa Claus for Paws, offered to provide food and gifts for animals.

“You do see a lot of cries for help for food because that’s the basic necessities. The animals do have to eat,” Archer said.

Archer started Santa Claus for Paws in September 2021. She aims to provide rescue animals with food, toys and warm blankets during the cold holiday season. She said it’s the meaning behind the organization that keeps her motivated.

“My first dog ally was rescued, she passed away, so we do this in her honor and her memory and just sort of try to, you know, keep her alive,” Archer said.

Last Christmas, Archer was able to give out Christmas baskets to 535 local cats and dogs in shelters. This year, her goal is 1,000 across seven shelters, including the Grand Strand Humane Society, Horry County Animal Control Center and Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.

“I want to do it just to be a voice, you know, for the animals and for the shelters,” Archer said. “Because recently, I’ve seen probably five or six of our local rescues reach out for help because they were all low or out of food, so this is one way just to sort of get the word out.”

Archer depends on social media platforms to spread the word about the need for donations at Horry County animal shelters.

“We have a group on Facebook called the paws connection. If you look us up there, you’ll see what we’re doing every day. We’ve always got some sort of fundraiser going on,” Archer said.

They have received donations from 10 states such as New York, Oregon and Arizona, as well as a few from New Brunswick, Canada. Donations have doubled since last year, but Archer said the organization still struggles to meet the demand.

“We only added two rescues, but we doubled the animals. Everybody is at full capacity, so fostering is important. Adopting is important. Any donations, you can bring them super important anything to help them get by,” Archer said.

Gift baskets will be delivered before Christmas. Archer’s goal is to receive donations from all 50 states next year.