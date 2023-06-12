MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man allegedly fired a gun Saturday night in a parking lot at the Coastal Grand mall, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Brandon Joseph Bauch, 34, fled after the incident but was arrested later after he was involved in a motorcycle crash, police said. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in the Myrtle Beach Jail on bonds totaling more than $20,000, online jail records showed.
Bauch is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits and disorderly conduct in connection with the mall incident, police said.
Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot at 600 Coastal Grand Circle and determined that a gun had been fired and that Bauch had fled.
No additional information was immediately available, but police said the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009780.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.