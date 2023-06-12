MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man allegedly fired a gun Saturday night in a parking lot at the Coastal Grand mall, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Brandon Joseph Bauch, 34, fled after the incident but was arrested later after he was involved in a motorcycle crash, police said. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in the Myrtle Beach Jail on bonds totaling more than $20,000, online jail records showed.

Bauch is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits and disorderly conduct in connection with the mall incident, police said.

Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot at 600 Coastal Grand Circle and determined that a gun had been fired and that Bauch had fled.

No additional information was immediately available, but police said the incident remains under investigation and that additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009780.

