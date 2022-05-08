MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The general manager of one of the Grand Strand’s newest restaurants says his business is thriving as the region’s restaurant industry continues to grow.

The Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar is unique, Chris Smith said.

“We’ve actually seen growth from all over the beach, especially from the Grand Strand,” he said Chris Smith, the general manger for Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar.

The owner of Manta hopes to expand in the future.

“I want to make a sushi spot on the beach, I hope so,” said Matthew Tang, the owner of Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar.

Another newer restaurant in Myrtle Beach is Dagwoods Deli Sports Bar and Grill.

The Dagwoods Deli Sports Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach has expanded with two locations. On Chester Street in Myrtle Beach and in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. The manager said the following the restaurant has is why they expanded.

“We’re trying to keep loyal to our guests. Family members, relatives that live up north are driving down here so we decided to pick that location. It’s a great location,” said William Deas, the manager for Dagwoods Deli in Surfside Beach.

There are at least two new attractions expected to come to Myrtle Beach in the summer of 2022, The Black Drum Brewery and The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.