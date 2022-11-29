MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hall-O-Wood’s Boo By the Bay, a Lakewood Camping Resort event that was held throughout October, raised $3,000 for the Grand Strand Human Society.

The camping resort presented the check to GSHS on Giving Tuesday, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday takes place annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Robby Ammons, the Lakewood Camping Resort Recreation Director, said GSHS was chosen as this year’s beneficiary of the fundraising event because furry friends are a big part of camping culture.

“With an estimated 68% of RVers traveling with their pets, it just felt right for Lakewood to give to the GSHS,” Ammons said in a statement.

The release reads that the donation came at an important time of year, as GSHS shelter staff members are preparing to keep animals warm and fed for the winter season.

“Our shelter is overflowing like every shelter in the area and state,” Lindsey Rankin, President of the GSHS Board, said. “It’s hard to find affordable pet care, so when people can’t care for their animals anymore, they turn them into the shelter.”

GSHS takes in more than 3,000 animals every year, according to the release. The shelter never turns away an animal in need.

To learn more about supporting the GSHS this Giving Tuesday, click here. All donations are used to replenish the shelter’s Critical Care Medical Fund, the release reads. This fund helps cover the cost of outside emergency vet care bills for dogs and cats.