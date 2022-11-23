MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more top names in country music have been added to the lineup for June’s Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, organizers announced on Wednesday.

HARDY and Tracy Lawrence will join headliners Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, and Brooks and Dunn for the event, which is set for June 8-11.

HARDY will headline the McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert, according to organizers, who said more than 40 national, regional and local artists are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

Others scheduled to perform include Travis Tritt, Whiskey Myers, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Ernest and Bret Micheals.



HARDY, the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year, has gained a reputation throughout the country music industry earning 12 No. 1 singles. He has written songs for top artists like Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, and more.



Tracy Lawrence is a country music veteran with more than 30 years in the industry. He has sold more than 13 million albums and recorded 18 No. 1 songs.



The 2023 festival in sold out, but organizers plan to release a limited number of tickets for the McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert, which is set for June 8. Tickets for the one-night- only event went on sale Wednesday morning.

Local discount tickets are available at The Bowery located at 110 9th Ave N. in Myrtle Beach, and at Riptydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar located at 1210 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. A local ID is required.