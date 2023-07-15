HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are on-site investigating a burglary that happened overnight at the Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department’s spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

There is a large police presence at the restaurant and yellow caution tape is up.

This investigation is active and no further information was readily available.

