MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids.

The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years.

“Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others are slowly losing their hearing,” Hembree said. “Some people are more suddenly losing their hearing and typically it’s not covered by insurance. To me, it’s an essential human sense that I think should be covered by insurance.”

According to the U.S. Census, 21% of the population in Myrtle Beach falls into the 65+ age category. In Horry County, the rate is even higher at 26%.

Many residents in Horry County could benefit if the bill gets passed.

“I think it’s going to have quite an effect in Horry County, just based on our sort of demographics,” Hembree said.

Hembree’s biggest argument in backing this bill is that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for many people. Because of that, hearing aids should be covered too.

Nyomi Weaver, who lives in Myrtle Beach, said she supports the proposed bill.

“I was definitely shocked to find out they were not covered because it is an everyday necessity,” Weaver said. “With hearing aids being covered by insurance, I think it will definitely help, especially because my grandparents are on a fixed income, so I know that it’s hard for them to be able to afford their basic necessities.”

If the bill passes, it will go into effect on July 1, 2023.