MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the excitement builds for this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest and everyone prepares for the four-day party along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, festival organizers are doing their part to keep everyone safe.

CCMF, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday night, is all about having a good time, but the weekend could be a disaster if you don’t prepare, health officials said.

Tidelands Health, the festival’s official health care provider, will have medical professionals on the concert grounds to help festival-goers with everything from small injuries like blisters to more serious problems like dehydration or heat stroke.

In the five years that the Tidelands team has been treating patients at the festival, many of the health issues have been the same year after year.

“We had a lot of people that had blisters because they wore new shoes or didn’t realize as much that they were going to walk as much,” said Wendi Kobylarz, the clinical director of Tidelands emergency department. “We had some that had fallen and asked for band-aids because of scrapes and bumps, and then others that just were becoming a little bit overheated.”

Kobylarz said the combination of hot summer weather, mass amounts of people and readily available alcohol during CCMF can be a recipe for disaster. However, she said there are ways to stay out of trouble.

“The sun dehydrates you very quickly, and then, of course, with [the] drinking of alcohol, that can occur even more, listen to your body,” she said. “If you’re feeling dizzy or lightheaded or tired, maybe it’s time for you to rest, get in the shade a little bit and go from there.”