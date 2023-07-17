MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after three people suffered minor injuries in a July 4 incident involving a helicopter in Myrtle Beach, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. and involved a Robinson R44 model helicopter, the report posted on the NTSB’s website said. The helicopter sustained “substantial damage” and the pilot and two passengers had minor injuries.

The report does not specify the exact location of the incident or provide any other details to describe what happened.

The NTSB also did not send anyone to the scene to investigate, the report said.