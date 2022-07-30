MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser.

The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a vacation at the Dunes Village resort and more.

The vice chairman for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, Paul Flood, said the fundraiser is doing well.

“We actually already have over $1,400 donated so it’s off to a fantastic start,” Flood said.

The money raised will go to people who need immediate help.

“We do hygiene kits, some bus tickets, we help with some gas cards and prescriptions,” Flood said.

Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is a crisis intervention center. Flood said he’s seen the need grow each day.

“This year from January through June, we’ve seen 1,725 families, representing over 3,400 people, so when you divide that by four months, we’re seeing 70 to 80 people a week,” Flood said.

The raffle drawing for the winner will be on Sept. 6. The entry period is over at the end of August.

“Everybody can’t do it with their hands but some people can help financially so we just encourage you, whether it’s volunteering, whether it’s financial assistance, whatever it is, help give back to the community and support this fundraiser for us,” Flood said.

He said he wanted to make this an annual fundraiser.