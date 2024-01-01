Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Myrtle Beach International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Myrtle Beach International travelers.

#20. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 22,241 (1.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. PSA Airlines: 19,248

— #2. Republic Airline: 1,584

— #3. American Airlines: 1,409

#19. Lehigh Valley International (Allentown/Bethlehem/Easton, PA)

– Passengers: 22,889 (1.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Allegiant Air: 22,889

#18. Arnold Palmer Regional (Latrobe, PA)

– Passengers: 24,274 (1.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 24,274

#17. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 29,088 (1.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 14,328

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 11,657

— #3. Republic Airline: 1,631

#16. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 33,313 (2.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Envoy Air: 15,898

— #2. American Airlines: 12,696

— #3. PSA Airlines: 4,719

#15. Bradley International (Hartford, CT)

– Passengers: 38,882 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 38,735

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 145

#14. Atlantic City International (Atlantic City, NJ)

– Passengers: 40,823 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 40,037

— #2. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 780

#13. Pittsburgh International (Pittsburgh, PA)

– Passengers: 41,708 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 26,305

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 7,865

— #3. Allegiant Air: 7,538

#12. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 50,583 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 50,579

#11. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Passengers: 52,298 (3.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 52,298

#10. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 54,359 (3.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 54,359

#9. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Passengers: 59,619 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 55,714

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 3,193

— #3. Republic Airline: 520

#8. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 70,022 (4.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 27,311

— #2. PSA Airlines: 18,044

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 7,492

#7. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

– Passengers: 72,149 (4.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 72,149

#6. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 96,455 (5.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 48,718

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 47,067

— #3. Endeavor Air: 408

#5. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 102,167 (6.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 58,304

— #2. Republic Airline: 24,529

— #3. United Air Lines: 18,485

#4. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 112,954 (6.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Spirit Air Lines: 70,452

— #2. Endeavor Air: 42,134

— #3. Republic Airline: 368

#3. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

– Passengers: 121,772 (7.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 121,447

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 325

#2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 160,023 (9.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 156,710

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 2,476

— #3. Endeavor Air: 837

#1. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 210,734 (12.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 115,747

— #2. PSA Airlines: 92,672

— #3. Envoy Air: 1,788

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.