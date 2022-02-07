Here’s how much gas prices in Myrtle Beach increased last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices in Myrtle Beach increased nearly 12¢ last week, which is the sharpest increase in months, over concerns of Russia invading Ukraine, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveyed 197 gas stations in Myrtle Beach to find the average price at $3.15/gallon. Prices are 18.6¢ higher than a month ago. The cheapest price Sunday in Myrtle Beach was $2.91/gallon while the most expensive was $2.39/gallon.

Myrtle Beach’s price increase is higher than the national average, which was an increase of 8¢, according to GasBuddy.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said in a news release.

De Haan said drivers should expect more increases, especially later in the spring.

“Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season,” he said.

Historical gas prices for Feb. 7, according to GasBuddy:

2021: $2.23

2020: $2.09

2019: $2.03

2018: $2.34

2017: $1.99

2016: $1.58

2015: $1.98

2014: $3.05

2013: $3.27

2012: $3.39

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.42, according to GasBuddy.