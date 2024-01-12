MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Culinary arts students at Horry Georgetown Technical College paid tribute to a beloved classmate as they came together to create a memorial scholarship honoring the life of veteran and Florence native Derris Green.

Green left a profound impact on those who crossed his path, including people he only knew for a small amount of time at the International Culinary Institute in The Market Common.

“You can tell when Derris was at school, and you could tell when he wasn’t at school because he was always popping his head in,” said Spencer Williams, a classmate and fellow veteran.

The first one in and the last to leave, Green had just finished his first year at the institute when his life was taken too soon.

“The day before he passed, that night we had a conversation, and he was wiggling his toes and I was like ‘what are you doing?’ And he said ‘in my head, i’m kicking the ceiling (laughs),” said Doryan Green, Derris’ brother.

Determined to get back on his feet, at the age of 32 years old, Green died Sept. 21 from injuries suffered in a crash crash in May that left him in a wheelchair.

Despite it all, Green’s family said he always had a positive spirit.

“I mean just a ball of joy,” his mom, Glendora Spears, said.

Chef instructor Catherine Medrano remembered him the same way..

“From the day he walked in the door, he had an impact. I remember being in the hallway and saying to one of the other teachers ‘have you met this Derris Green yet?’”

Medrano described him as a driven, curious and fearless student.

“He really, really pushed to understand the how’s and why’s of what he was working on,” Medrano said.

His love for food turned into a love for cooking, and on any given day you could find him tending to the school’s garden, quickly leaving his mark in just one year at the institute.

Williams said they picked each other out immediately, and it was an instant friendship.

Williams and others came up with the idea to create the Derris Green Memorial Scholarship on the Thursday he passed away, which happened to be BBQ day — one of Green’s favorite extracurricular activities.

“We quickly decided next week’s BBQ, we were trying to figure out what we were going to do for next week anyways, let’s do his favorite, and let’s make it a thing,” he said.

The students raised more than $2,000 to start the scholarship in Green’s memory.

His larger-than-life personality, infectious smile and contagious positive energy will forever be remembered. And now his legacy will live on through this scholarship.

“I just hope it provides [an] opportunity for people who have the passion that Derris had,” Medrano said. “That’s really the biggest and most important thing.

Williams called Green a great leader.

“If you really want to show your determination, you have some big shoes to fill,” Williams said. “Derris had a huge heart, a lot of passion. He was a great leader.”

The institute plans to continue the memorial scholarship in years to come. However, it’s still in the planning stages to determine how more funds will be added.