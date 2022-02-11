Historic Fitzgerald Motel in Myrtle Beach gets new sign

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The Historic Fitzgerald Hotel on Carver Street has a new sign on the building.

This historic building used to be a safe place for African American musicians to stay while traveling. Now, it’s used as a museum and some of the rooms are used for small businesses.

“Hopefully it sparks their interest to learn a little more about this landmark that’s in Myrtle Beach,” said Alfreda Funnye, the neighborhood service coordinator.

The hotel is listed in what was a popular travelers guide for African Americans to find safe places to get food, gas and shelter during the Jim Crow era.

