MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police responded to a hoax bomb threat Sunday that lead to the evacuation of a drag show brunch at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach.

Officers searched the Mr. Fish Restaurant on North Kings Highway for explosives and other threats, but found nothing.

Someone emailed this threat to the News13 newsroom just before noon. News13 staff immediately called police and forwarded them the email.

Investigators are working to determine the source of the hoax.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-023437.

MBPD said callers can remain anonymous.

