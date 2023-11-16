MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s one of the only times of the year you can do your holiday shopping at a museum and support local artists at the same time.

The third annual Holiday Pottery Bazaar kicks off Thursday morning at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum. A year ago, the museum featured nearly 10,000 pieces of artwork for sale, and this year, they’re expecting even more.

It all begins with throwing pottery clay in a studio beneath the museum, where there are both wheel- and hand-based classes. It’s a place for students at all levels to build, create and then sell their artwork upstairs in the gallery.

Bre McNamara, the museum’s pottery studio coordinator, said the bazaar allows students to showcase and sell the pieces that they have been working on for months as the museum is turned into a holiday marketplace for students and local artists.

“It’s a great opportunity for artists to sell their work, not just to have and get to their loved ones, but also commercially and broaden their artistry in that way,” McNamara said.

This year’s bazaar will feature 22 artists bringing 80 boxes filled with ceramics.

“There isn’t a cap necessarily, so people are allowed to bring as many items as they want,” McNamara said. One of our artists has 13 boxes full.”

You’ll find an assortment of pieces covering a range of prices, including ornaments, mugs, platters, flower pots, bowls and sculptures.

According to McNamara, 40% of sales go to the artists, 10% to the studio, and the remaining 50% to the museum.

While the event is only in its third year, McNamara said she has a good feeling about its future.

“I think the more we do this, the more years we do this, people are starting to plan more and more and already have an idea of what they want [to] make, what they want to sell, so every year’s getting bigger,” McNamara said. ”

The bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue through Saturday.