MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is always a busy time for traveling, and 2022 was no exception.

In its end-of-the-year travel forecast, AAA predicted that 112.7 million Americans would venture away from home for the holidays –102 million on the nation’s highways and 7.2 million in the air.

Despite surging ticket prices, air travel increased 14% from 2021, returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels. AAA noted that post-pandemic work life actually played a part in the holiday- travel increase.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” AAA said.

The Christmas week brought a lot of stress and chaos for air travelers, with thousands of flights being canceled. The large number of people traveling coupled with a major winter storm made it difficult for many to get to their destinations.

Jan. 2 is always one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season, but because it fell on Monday this year, it was even busier as vacationers shared the roads and the skies with commuters heading back to work.

As far as the roads, more people drove to their destinations in 2022 than in 2021 despite the ups and downs in gas prices throughout the year.

“Despite roller-coaster gas prices in 2022, this holiday season [saw] an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021,” AAA said.

Overall, AAA said holiday travel is slowly but surely climbing its way back to what it was before the pandemic. The busiest year for road travel so far has been 2019, and 2022 was right on its tail. This year was just 5% shy of making it back to what travel was like before the pandemic.