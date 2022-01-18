Horry County adult daycare bus driver accused of raping woman after dropping other passengers off

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County adult daycare bus driver is accused of raping a woman after dropping other passengers off, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Quincey Jerome Moore, 32, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On March 11, 2021, Moore is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the area of Highway 31 and Highway 544 after he dropped off the rest of the passengers under his care, according to the warrant. The warrant states the victim “has no concept of consent or ability to give consent.”

Which adult daycare Moore was driving a bus for was not listed in the police report or warrant.

Moore was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday on a $10,000 bond, according to online booking records.