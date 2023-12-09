HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday afternoon, Horry County Animal Care Center hosted a free-fee pet adoption event outside PetSmart in Myrtle Beach.

For the past year, the center has partnered up with PetSmart providing adoptable cats and also hosting biweekly free dog adoptions outside the store.

On Saturday, Pugsley, was the lucky one and found his forever home.

Horry County Animal Center’s Adrianna Seals said the collaboration with PetSmart is helpful for the center to get out to this area since the shelter is located in Conway.

“Our partnership with PetSmart has been super beneficial,” Seals said. “It’s another that way we can get more pets out into the community to those who want to adopt a pet. We are extremely grateful for PetSmart and PetSmart charities and them working with us in this way.”

All adoptive pets are up to date on vaccines, spayed/neutered, and microchipped for safety. Seals said some of these are state requirements.

“We took it a step further to ensure that the animal’s people are adopting from us already have those things taken care of.”

If you didn’t make it out to Saturday’s event, but are looking for a new furry friend, you can find a link to a Horry County Animal Care Center’s available adoptions here.

This is not the only ongoing event the Horry County Animal Care Center is hosting. The second part of its “Home for the Pawlidays” program pick up runs from December 19th to December 23rd. It’s an opportunity for the community to foster a shelter animal and give them a home during the holiday season.

Horry County Animal Care Center’s Adrianna Seals is happy to annouce all the pert fostered back in November, from the first part of the program have all been adopted.

Other events this month include free-fee adoptions on December 19th from noon to 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach PetSmart and on December 21st at Papas General Store in Conway from noon to 3 p.m.