HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials.

Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials, who did not elaborate on the situation.

A county emergency alert sent to residents in the area asks people to stay inside their homes due to an “animal attack.”

There was no threat to the community, as of a 2:30 p.m. update.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were also on the scene.

