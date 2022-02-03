Horry County woman charged with fraud, exploiting nursing home resident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman has been arrested after authorities say she exploited a nursing home resident an fraudulently used their funds and assets.

Between December 15, 2018 and January 13, 2021, Adella Gore, 33, of Longs, is accused of taking advantage of her position as the power of attorney for a resident at Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center in Myrtle Beach.

Gore was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she was released on a $15,000 bond.