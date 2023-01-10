MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — An Horry County woman remains in critical condition after she suffered cardiac arrest after the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday.

Alexis Prue’s heart stopped for three minutes before she was resuscitated and taken to the hospital in Jacksonville.

Andrew Prue, her husband, freelanced at WBTW News13 as a sports anchor in the spring of 2022 and has been by her side as she slowly recovers.

Alexis has dealt with brain seizures as a result of the cardiac arrest, but those have stopped. She remains in the intensive care unit on medication, and doctors are hoping to wake her soon so she can continue on the long road to recovery.

Alexis and Andrew also have a 15-month-old daughter named India.

Below is their GoFundMe page if you would to assist with the Prue family and help once they return to Horry County.

