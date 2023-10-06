MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University have teamed up for the second ‘Light Up the Night 5k’ that sheds light on domestic violence.

The event will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Coastal Carolina University and the proceeds will go to the Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College victim assistance fund that helps student survivors of violence.

News13 spoke to an event organizer and student who shared what this event means to them.

50 people in South Carolina lost their lives in 2021 as a result of domestic violence, according to Beverly Wilhelm, a victim services coordinator at Coastal Carolina University.

Wilhelm also said October is interpersonal violence awareness month and that Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College provide support and resources to their students experiencing relationship violence.

“Any student that is walking through trauma related to domestic violence, interpersonal violence, stalking, harassment, all forms of violence are welcome to seek services through our dean of students office. Through counseling services, through our confidential advocate or myself at the police department if they’re ready to pursue an investigation of some sort or report it to police,” Wilhelm said.

The racecourse will include both campuses starting on University Boulevard by the traffic signal on Chanticleer Drive and travelling towards GHTC where the runners will complete a loop around the campus before looping around the CCU campus.

The finish line will be at the 25-yard line on the teal turf field. The event organizers are expecting over 400 people and have over 30 volunteers and a program and event planning class at CCU was involved in the event planning process.

Caleb Love a senior, recreational sports manager student said it was a lot of planning on the student’s part and the student workers that are working on it.

“We do have a team on thirty-six people that are working on putting on the event and we want to all the sponsors individually,” Love said. “We also made sure the volunteers were correct they did a lot of things with marketing.”

Online registration is closed at this time, but event organizers are encouraging the community to come out and support the cause.

Event organizers said all registered participants will receive a swag bag and an exclusive race t-shirt.