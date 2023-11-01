MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Year-round parking started Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, and some business owners think it might have a negative impact on them.

Paid parking will now be enforced in the city of Myrtle Beach from 9 a.m. until midnight. Some businesses say while the change won’t necessarily affect them, it will impact their customers.

“They have us designated across the street here at the parking garage,” said Marquis Segars, a Starbucks employee along Ocean Boulevard.

“We get a little piece of paper and then we bring it back to them to sign and then we get a $50 pass for the year,” said Kaylee Byrne, a employee at ART Burger-Sushi-Bar.

Myrtle Beach residents can still get free parking decals, but non-residents and visitors have to either buy a $100 parking pass, pay $3 per hour or $15 for a day.

Some businesses say the change could impact their number of customers.

“Yeah, people get mad at us because we don’t have a parking lot and they leave,” Byrne said.

“Our locals, you know, if they can’t get here for free then they probably won’t spend the money to park,” Katrina Dibenedetto said. “So, that does affect us financially.”

The city of Myrtle Beach says as of now, more than 1,500 residents have a decal and more than 300 non-residents bought decals for the 2023-2024 year.

However, you’ll still have to pay either way — whether it’s a ticket or to get a boot off your car.

“The only way to get that boot off your car is to pay it,” Dibenedetto said. “They’ll give you a code to take the boot off but I’ve seen people crying out there, it’s awful. Some people, it ruins their vacation, thinking it’s us. It’s horrible.”

Any vehicle with a handicapped tag, disabled veteran or medal of honor license plate can park at any parking meter for free. That applies in Myrtle Beach and anywhere in South Carolina.