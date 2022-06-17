MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds are expected to flock to Myrtle Beach as sporting events kick off through June.

The most recent lodging data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce indicated hotel occupancy levels were up nearly 17% percent from the week of May 29 to the week of June 5.

Twenty-seven girls’ teams from all over the country will play at a local park through Saturday.

People coming will be paying more, with lodging data showing the average daily rate is up 11% higher from the week of May 29 to the week of June 5.

However, that’s not stopping these families from seeing their kids play.

“Our daughter Grace Jordan, she plays on the Lady Dukes team,” visitor John Jordan said. “They’re out of New Bern, North Carolina. So we all traveled here together. You know Myrtle Beach is a wonderful place to come visit, hang out and the ball fields are really nice.”

Here’s a list of upcoming sporting events in Myrtle Beach for the month of June:

The DanceMakers Convention begins on Saturday and continues through Thursday, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

NTBA Girls National Championships at the JTR Myrtle Beach Sports Center are from June 22-26.

The Athletx Youth Baseball Nationals #1 will be at the Grand Park Athletic Complex from June 24-30.

The Showstopper Nationals Dance Competition will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from June 27 to July 2.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl free youth football clinic will be at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 28.