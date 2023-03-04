MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of runners completed the Myrtle Beach Marathon Saturday.

More than 1,000 people registered for the 26th annual event.

The fastest marathon pace for men was 2 hours and 38 minutes for men (Danny Horgan, Norton, Massachusetts) and 2 hours and 58 minutes for women (Christa Collins, Irmo, South Carolina).

For the half marathon, the fastest men’s pace was 1 hour and 7 minutes, while the fastest women’s time was 1 hour and 19 minutes.

The women’s half marathon winner is from Virginia.

“It’s gonna be hot,” Natalie Daniels said. “It’s gonna be windy but we’re gonna do it and we have each other, and like there’s a section of the course where it’s kind of an up and back and everyone is just screaming for each other, and that’s so cool. It’s just the best.”

The race was established back in 1998 and has grown in popularity nationwide and worldwide.

There were runners of all ages at the event; some children in strollers and some adults over 70.

“I turned 70,” George Crump, of Rockingham, North Carolina, said. “I ran 45 marathons. This was my last marathon.”

Some runners were there to win, while others were there to have a good time.

“I don’t run fast, so I run cute,” Kimberly Bring, of Pawleys Island, said.

Stuart Moran set the Myrtle Beach Marathon record of 2 hours and 26 minutes back in 2012.