MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations.

It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat.

This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all over the country participated including people from Maryland, Utah, Colorado and many more.

Brenda McDowell came from Syracuse, New York.

“It’s a great way to start the day,” McDowell said. “You’re going to sit around and eat food all day, so why not start out getting a good run.”

Organizer Dawn White said they were able to raise $700 for SOS care, $500 for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and $800 for Help 4 Kids.

“We come out here, get people active, and they get some running in and then they can go and indulge in their Thanksgiving meals,” White said. “It’s a great time for families to come out and we have large numbers of families, like even up to five to 10 people come and do this race together.”

The race also includes a 50-yards dash gobbler kids race.

10-year-old William Gerald ran the 5K and the gobbler dash where he became the first-place winner.

“More kids should give it a shot, because they might enjoy it,” Gerald said.

In total, they were able to raise $2,000 and collect canned goods for food insecure families.

