NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian caused about $13 million in damage in North Myrtle Beach, according to city officials.

The $13.1 million figure does not include beach erosion or dune damage.

There were 1,659 properties that were damaged within North Myrtle Beach city limits, according to officials. The damage ranged from minor damage to destroyed.

A majority of the damaged properties were in the Cherry Grove area, followed by Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive and the Barefoot area, officials said.

City officials said 82% of the structures damaged were single-family residential homes. 13% were multi-family homes.

About 5% of the properties damaged were commercial.