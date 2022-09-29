MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A storm surge warning has also been issued for all of coastal Horry and Georgetown counties.

Ian is a strong tropical storm with winds sustained at 70mph as of 11 a.m. Thursday. Once over the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting some strengthening. Landfall is expected to be in the Charleston area between noon 3 p.m Friday, and Ian will be a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 75 mph.

With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and tornados are the least concern. Storm surge is forecasted between 2-4 ft and luckily, Ian is forecasted to make landfall between tides. The low tide at Springmaid Pier is at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, therefore the impact of the storm surge will not be as significant as it could be.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has areas east of I-95 in a “marginal” risk, which is level 1/5. This is due to a low tornado risk. Friday has a 2% tornado probability. Since Ian will be becoming into our south, this does increase the likelihood of a tornado. Tornados are less common if landfall is north of your location.

Wind and rain are going to be the greatest concern locally. Winds will be sustained in the upper teens through the afternoon and evening, but overnight winds will increase into the mid-20s. Wind gusts today are already gusting in the 30s. Overnight, winds will gust in the lower 40s. Wind gusts over 39 mph are considered “tropical storm force”.

Conditions are going to worst on Friday both in terms of wind and rain. Tomorrow winds will be gusting likely in the mid-40s with isolated gusts approaching 60 mph.

Widespread rain begins tonight, but it will be on the lighter side. For today, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has parts of our viewing area, east of I-95 at a “slight” risk for excessive rainfall. This is a 15% chance rainfall totals will exceed flash flood guidance (FFG). Today, FFG is 6-8″ this is valid through 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Heavy downpours appear into the overnight hours and for nearly all of Friday. The WPC has almost all of our viewing area in a “moderate” risk for excessive rainfall. This is a level 3/4. This means that there is 40% chance that rainfall totals will be high enough to exceed flash flood guidance. For Friday, FFG is likely to be 4-6″ for the Grand Strand and 4-6″ for the Pee Dee.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.