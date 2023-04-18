MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Uber drivers across the country are asking for more warning against scammers who are stealing money from their accounts.

News13’s Maya Lockett spoke with a Myrtle Beach Uber driver who fell victim to an imposter.

Angel De Jesus started driving for Uber in Myrtle Beach a year ago to supplement the eight hour shift he was accustomed to working in New York.

“I picked that gig up to you know, work three, four hours a day, and then it went from four to six to eight, sometimes 12 hours away from my family, to provide the supplement that I needed to get from month to month,” De Jesus said.

His long-hour shifts would come to a screeching halt after one phone call changed his view on Uber.

“I was accused of driving intoxicated,” De Jesus said.

In March, he received a call from someone claiming to be Uber support, who said passengers had accused De Jesus of driving them while he was under the influence.

“I asked him, how do I know you’re not scamming me? He said ‘oh no Angel, you are one of our platinum drivers, you have x amount of drives, you have x amount of deliveries, you have five stars,'” De Jesus said. “‘And don’t worry, you know, you will be compensated for your lost time.'”

“I got very worried. Like this is a serious allegation,” he said. “So I pulled over and followed every instruction he gave me — he was very aggressive, first demanding, like very authority wise. And then he kind of became a friend of mine, he told me things will get better.”

After the allegations were discovered to be false, the person claiming to be Uber support offered him compensation of $200.

“I said $200, that pushed me to 900 — that’s a big goal. That’s something I will look forward to,” De Jesus said.

On the other line was a scammer that sent him a card number to cash out, but for it to work, he was told to delete his debit card and transfer all $700 into an external account, which ended up being the imposters.

De Jesus ended up losing a weeks worth of earnings.

“I’m like you’re lying man, this does not look right. I call over to verify and the first thing when I told the Uber representative, he said, ‘oh, you’ve been scammed,'” he said.

There have been reports of similar situations in Texas, Rhode Island, Georgia and Colorado since 2022. However, when De Jesus asked Uber for help, he only received a message stating “there was no evidence to suggest your account was compromised.”

“I feel betrayed, I feel betrayed by Uber. I’m looking for a job to replace Uber.”

De Jesus said he’s seen this issue with more Uber drivers in the area, and while some have gotten their money back, others have not.