MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Marine Mammal Standing Program gave an update on Facebook on an injured Southport manatee that was spotted in Myrtle Beach.

The post said that seeing the animal in Myrtle Beach was good news because it shows the animal has headed south to warmer waters.

According to the post, biologists are monitoring the manatee as it heads south, and asked people located in coastal South Carolina and Georgia to report the sighting of the manatee.

Those who see it in South Carolina are asked to call 800-922-5431. Those who see it in Georgia are asked to call 912-269-7587.