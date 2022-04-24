MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to the area of 12th Avenue North and Withers Alley after hearing gunshots in the area, police said in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found three people who had been wounded.

Police said all three were taken to the hospital but did not release information about their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference event number 220409185.

