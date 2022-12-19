MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers are investigating the scene where a shooting took place Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

It happened on the 300 block of Cedar Street, MBPD said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries, according to the MBPD.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said. The area is secure and officers will remain on the scene until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

