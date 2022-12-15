MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper, South Carolina’s state-owned energy provider, which powers parts of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry, reassured News13 Wednesday that its power grid is safe following the attack last week at a Duke Energy substation in Moore County, North Carolina.

In that attack, authorities said someone intentionally shot at the substation, knocking out power to 35,000 people for days.

The attack also led to a heightened state of awareness for Santee Cooper, a spokesperson said.

“We knew right away that the attack in North Carolina was not going to be a threat to the Santee Cooper system, but we still raised our alert status as a precaution,” spokesperson Tracy Vreeland said.

Santee Cooper prioritizes security with its own police force and partnerships with local and federal law enforcement. Vreeland said the company has protocols in place to safeguard against physical attacks and online threats.

“Everything at Santee Cooper is very secure,” Vreeland said. “There are emails that we can’t open or websites we can’t go to because our online security is so tight, so security is a big part of what we do. Safety for our law enforcement and our employees is our No. 1 priority.”

The company hasn’t received any credible threats recently but Vreeland said they are, unfortunately, common across the industry.

“Being in the energy industry, we always have to be prepared for attacks,” Vreeland said. “It happens quite often; we just don’t hear about it very much.”

Rebecca Fort of Little River was visiting her parents in Moore County when the power went out at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

“The more we looked, the more we saw it wasn’t just our street, it wasn’t just our town, it was the whole county,” Fort said.

Fort said her family was first told that power would be restored within hours, at about 1 a.m. She said she woke up and the home was still without power. It remained that way for another 4 days.

“It was really an interesting and helpless feeling,” Fort said.

Fort said power-grid attacks are now one more thing she and her family will have to plan for.

“I think where my mind went is it’s never wrong to be prepared for an event like that,” Fort said. “I think that’s what shook us all in the moment. We were not expecting it.”

The U.S. Energy Department said there have been at least 70 reported incidents involving intentional attacks to the U.S. power grid. A bulletin obtained by CBS News in January from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic violent extremists continue to plot “credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure.”

“We need to be responsible,” South Carolina Republican state Rep. Tim McGinnis of Carolina Forest said. “We need to make sure we’re prepared and that we’re doing what we can to prevent something like what happened in North Carolina from happening here.”

“It’s eye-opening,” Congressman-elect Russell Fry said. “People assume things are always safe, and fortunately we live in a place that most of the time that is the case, but obviously things have happened, and we need to be vigilant.”

There are roughly 55,000 substations across the U.S. It’s estimated that knocking out 20 critical substations at once could lead to a nationwide blackout.