MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly a thing of the past, many Grand Strand restaurants that weathered the storm are bouncing back, and some are even expanding.

Others have opened up in the wake of the pandemic as the industry has begun to thrive again. In fact, the group Visit Myrtle Beach says the Grand Strand now has more than 2,000 restaurants.

One of those is Jiggy’s Bistro and Catering at 5107 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, which features homemade Italian dishes.

There’s no doubt the restaurant industry took a hit during the pandemic.

“That is still a struggle, finding people who want to work, who need to work,” Jiggy’s co-owner Holly DiFransisco said. “And the food industry is demanding.”

DiFransisco and her partners, Jiggy and Don, opened a storefront four months ago after finding each other about a year ago through volunteer-ships. They instantly began offering their catering services.

“We all support each other in our own way, and each partner is very good at what they do,” Jiggy said.

Supportive partners and a supportive community are a recipe for success, Jiggy said.

“I’ve been meeting a lot of local people and plus meeting a lot of the business owners that come in and support you, which is very nice,” he said. “The city of Myrtle Beach in this area, the locals and everything, it’s just a nice feeling.”

In addition to running the restaurant, the trio of owners has between 10 and 12 catering gigs a month.

“Things are picking up very quickly,” DiFransisco said. “It’s not just foot traffic, but more word of mouth that keeps the doors open and the phones ringing.”

Of course, it’s also about what you’re serving and how you fix it. Jiggy’s concept is homemade cooking with everything made from scratch. The end result is a menu of tasty Italian specialties.

“He’s the Jigster,” DiFransisco said. “He’s just got a great sense of humor, great personality. He loves to cook, and a lot of our recipes are his mother’s recipes, so we thought it would only be fitting to call it Jiggy’s.”