MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Craft store Joann Fabrics is set to open a location in Myrtle Beach, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach.

The new location is going to be at 1120 Seaboard Street, according to officials.

Courtesy: City of Myrtle Beach

An opening date has not been announced. News13 has reached out to Joann Fabrics for more information and are waiting to hear back.

The company is requesting approval for signs and exterior work at Thursday’s Community Appearanace Board meeting.