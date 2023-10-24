MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — SC Works will host a job fair geared toward veterans on Nov. 2 in Myrtle Beach.
The event will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the Double Tree Resort at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd. The resort is behind the Franklin G. Burroughs and Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, just south of Damon’s Grill.
Veterans and non-veterans are welcome to attend the event, which will feature hundreds of job opportunities. All veterans at the event will get a free breakfast biscuit courtesy of Bojangles.
