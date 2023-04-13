MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied Lacks Beach Service’s request for a new trial in a wrongful death lawsuit that awarded more than $20 million in August to the family of a drowning victim.

Zurihun Wolde, a 41-year-old father, drowned in 2018 while visiting Myrtle Beach. The family argued the lifeguards were more focused on renting beach equipment than beach safety, leading to Wolde’s drowning death. A jury agreed.

Judge Kirsti Curtis found Monday that the jury “could reasonably infer that LBS failed to provide acceptable, effective, and critical lifeguard protection and beach safety measures that could have prevented Mr. Wolde’s premature and untimely death,” according to documents.

Curtis ruled the direct testimony of Wolde’s daughter was sufficient evidence for the award, according to documents.

Curtis said the awards are “fair, proportionate to the injuries suffered, and not the result of any improper impulse, passion, or prejudice,” according to documents.

Beginning this summer season, “dual role” lifeguards will no longer be used in Myrtle Beach. Lifeguards will only tend to water safety, while concession workers will deal with sales, without any room for crossover.

The new beach season starts Saturday and includes new hours for lifeguard patrols. Lifeguards will now patrol from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. rather than 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-man emergency response teams for each franchisee will patrol their territories from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the amended agreement.