MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County judge on Thursday granted the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s request for a temporary injunction to once again close a Myrtle Beach home considered to be a constant source of illegal activity, according to court records.

The notorious Yellow House at 407 5th Ave. is owned by Joe Rideoutte Jr.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office filed a complaint in Horry County Common Pleas Court in September seeking to shut down the house, which has gained a reputation for drug dealing and violent crime and been declared a nuisance by a judge on three prior occasions.

The most recent order to close the house expired in April 2022, and since then, the solicitor’s complaint said Myrtle Beach police have responded to calls for assault and drug dealing at the property, prompting the latest effort to block access to the house.

In August, police responded to calls of shots fired and a tenant being stabbed. While they were inside, officers noticed poor living conditions and on that same day, code enforcement officials deemed the home unfit and ordered it closed.

The solicitor’s complaint filed in September asked that Rideoutte and anyone connected to him be blocked from having access to the property and that Myrtle Beach police take control of the property and close it for one year.