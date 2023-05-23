MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking to get a head start on the 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest, you may want to check out the event’s official pre-party.
The June 7 event at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar in Myrtle Beach will feature live music and DJ Slim McGraw. Festivities are scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.
The sold-out four-day festival, scheduled for June 8-11 on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, will feature dozens of top country music performers, including HARDY at 10 p.m. on June 8; Brooks & Dunn at 10 p.m. on June 9; Kenny Chesney at 10 p.m. on June 10; and Miranda Lambert at 10 p.m. on June 11.
Chesney was a last-minute replacement for Morgan Wallen, who had to cancel several concerts after being ordered to be on vocal rest for six weeks.

