MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — To celebrate Earth Day, Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful is hosting a cleanup of Myrtle Beach’s Withers Swash corridor from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a news release.

Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful is looking for volunteers to participate. Check-in will be held at a registration booth at the Withers Swash Park Pavilion at 314 Withers Swash Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Trash bags, vests, easy-reach grabbers, refreshments and complimentary t-shirts will be provided while supplies last.

Those looking to participate can visit KeepMyrtleBeachBeautiful.com for more information.