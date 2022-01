Courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lane shift is planned for a portion of Ocean Boulevard next week while cranes are on-site for maintenance at Free Fall Park, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The lane shift will be in place Monday through Thursday between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 12th Avenue North.

