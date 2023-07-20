MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Rescue crews are working in the area of 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach to locate a missing swimmer, according to Captain Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Evans said crews got a call about a reported person in the water, but once they got to the scene, the swimmer could not be located.
Search efforts are currently ongoing.
No other information is available at this time.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here